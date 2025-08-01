🌊 A pregnant stingray was found stranded on a South Jersey beach

🌊 She was in labor

🌊 City workers helped rescue her

VENTNOR CITY — This probably was not on their bingo card this week…

A group of workers from the Ventnor City Public Works Department are being credited for saving the life of a pregnant stingray who was in active labor.

ALSO READ: Smoking just got more expensive in the Garden State

Ventnor City Public Works Department crew helped rescue a beached pregnant stingray who was in labor (Screenshot via video from CBS News Philadelphia) Ventnor City Public Works Department crew helped rescue a beached pregnant stingray who was in labor (Screenshot via video from CBS News Philadelphia) loading...

A Galloway Township woman who frequents Ventnor Fishing Pier, calling it her happy place, told CBS News Philadelphia she spotted the sea animal on the shoreline and knew immediately it needed help, so she tracked down the city workers for assistance.

After assessing the situation, the crew brought in a front loader, and worked quickly to release the stingray, who they recognized was in labor, the superintendent told CBS News Philadelphia.

Ventnor City Public Works Department crew helped rescue a beached pregnant stingray who was in labor (Screenshot via video from CBS News Philadelphia) Ventnor City Public Works Department crew helped rescue a beached pregnant stingray who was in labor (Screenshot via video from CBS News Philadelphia) loading...

The workers carefully moved the sand underneath the stingray a little bit at a time until they got to a point where the water was deep enough for the ray to swim away.

It was a success. Now, mom and her babies have a good chance of survival.

Director of the Rutgers University Marine Field Station, Thomas Grothues told CBS he believes the animal is an Atlantic stingray, which can give birth to one to four babies at a time.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom