Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

exterior Bridgewater Commons - Bridgewater Commons Credit: Bridgewater Commons loading...

BRIDGEWATER — After two weekends of chaos at a pair of New Jersey malls, law enforcement in this township is getting ahead of what could be the next unruly gathering of teens.

Police Chief John Mitzak issued a statement on Monday acknowledging they were aware of recent hectic pop-up parties and knew about social media posts signaling the Bridgewater Commons would be next.

"Any planned disruptions or unlawful activity will be met with a coordinated response by the Bridgewater Police Department and our law enforcement partners," Mitzak said in a letter shared on Facebook.

Byron Thomas, Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis, Cyndia Pimentel Byron Thomas, Nyshawn Mutcherson, Jarred Durrell Brown, Richard B. Hawkins Willis (Cumberland Dept. of Corrections), Cyndia Pimentel (Salem County Jail) loading...

An Atlantic County grand jury has indicted four people on charges of murdering Cumberland County Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley in an invasion of her house.

On Oct. 15, the veteran detective was gunned down by intruders who got in by kicking in the door of her Bridgetown home.

Byron Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro; Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland; Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton; and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, were indicted with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, third-degree hindering, fourth-degree obstruction and weapons offenses.

A fifth person, Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, was indicted on charges of third-degree hindering an investigation, fourth-degree obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She helped hide evidence and drove the getaway SUV to a Philadelphia garage, investigators said

Axel Palomares, a teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was arrested Tuesday (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) Axel Palomares, a teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was arrested Tuesday (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) loading...

EDISON — A teacher at a Catholic high school has been arrested and accused of creating child sexual abuse materials, including on school grounds.

Axel Palomares has taught Spanish at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison since the 2022-23 school year.

Palomares was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was carried out at his home, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

State Police had shared a cyber tip with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation.

He was charged with second-degree counts of manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, and endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Former Ventnor City code enforcement officer Michelle Calderon Former Ventnor City code enforcement officer Michelle Calderon has been sentenced to New Jersey State Prison (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Google Maps/Canva) loading...

VENTNOR CITY — A code enforcement officer who stole $75,000 in two years has been sentenced to half a decade in state prison, according to authorities.

Michelle Calderon, 39, was sentenced in Superior Court in Atlantic County on Tuesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Calderon worked as the Ventnor City code enforcement officer for 10 years before she was charged with official misconduct and related charges in 2023. The code enforcement department handles various permits including for building, housing, and parking.

NJ republican accused of voter fraud, filling out additional mail-in ballots (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ republican accused of voter fraud, filling out additional mail-in ballots (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

A 69-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of voter fraud over four years.

Republican Bruce E. Behringer, of Park Ridge, was arrested on charges of tampering with public records, false registration and attempting to cast an illegal vote.

He has been accused of filling out a voter registration form in another person’s name and submitting three mail-in ballots between September 2020 and November.

