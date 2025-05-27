BRIDGEWATER — After two weekends of chaos at a pair of New Jersey malls, law enforcement in this township is getting ahead of what could be the next unruly gathering of teens.

Police Chief John Mitzak issued a statement on Monday acknowledging they were aware of recent hectic pop-up parties and knew about social media posts signaling the Bridgewater Commons would be next.

"Any planned disruptions or unlawful activity will be met with a coordinated response by the Bridgewater Police Department and our law enforcement partners," Mitzak said in a letter shared on Facebook.

Mitzak also addressed young members of the community as well as their parents and guardian; he implored the former to "consider the consequences of your actions," and the latter to "speak with their children about the importance of making good decisions and the potential consequences of engaging in unlawful or disruptive behavior."

The statement ended by saying Bridgewater Police is monitoring the situation's developments. It also said that, should an event occur, those responsible will be held accountable.

