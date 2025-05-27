🔴 Ventnor City official admitted to stealing money from taxpayers

🔴 Victims paid for permits and were fleeced

🔴 She spent the money on expensive luxury items

VENTNOR CITY — A code enforcement officer who stole $75,000 in two years has been sentenced to half a decade in state prison, according to authorities.

Michelle Calderon, 39, was sentenced in Superior Court in Atlantic County on Tuesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Calderon worked as the Ventnor City code enforcement officer for 10 years before she was charged with official misconduct and related charges in 2023. The code enforcement department handles various permits including for building, housing, and parking.

Get our free mobile app

She later pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by failure to make lawful disposition of entrusted property.

Permit scheme nets official $75,000

According to prosecutors, Calderon ran her scheme from 2021 through 2023.

It was only detected when other Ventnor officials noticed issues with their financial ledgers.

Michelle Calderon Ventnor City Michelle Calderon, former code enforcement officer for Ventnor City (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Investigators found that Calderon, who made $45,200 a year, tried to have oversight of all cash payments while working for the township.

She fleeced $75,000 from taxpayers by changing balance sheets and keeping the money for herself, prosecutors said.

Official gives back luxury items

According to prosecutors, investigators found several "high-end items" at her Egg Harbor Township home that Calderon bought with stolen money.

She had to pay back part of $50,000 restitution to get her plea deal, which included forfeiting the expensive items.

Calderon will have to pay the rest of the $50,000 restitution after she is released from state prison.

She is also barred from any future public employment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5