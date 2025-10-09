🚨A 16-year-old Jackson teen was killed in a fiery head-on crash on Veterans Highway

🚨Good Samaritans pulled him from the burning car before first responders arrived

🚨A GoFundMe has already raised more than $9,000 in his memory

JACKSON — A 16-year-old Jackson teen was killed when a pickup truck and a car collided head-on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Matthew Kunz said a pickup heading east on Veterans Highway drifted into the westbound lanes and into the path of a car at 6 p.m.. The car caught fire, causing "catastrophic injuries" to the 16-year-old driver, who was removed by passersby before first responders arrived.

The teen was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, and pronounced dead there. The victim was the only person in the car.

A 16-year-old in New Jersey can only be issued a learner's permit and must be accompanied by an adult.

Kunz did not disclose whether the pickup driver will be charged with any offenses.

ALSO READ: Police chief finally speaks about Cranford double homicide

Map shows location of Veterans Highway and Westlake Court, the scene of a crash on 10/8/25 Map shows location of Veterans Highway and Westlake Court, the scene of a crash on 10/8/25 (Google Maps) loading...

Victim identified through GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign created by a friend hours after the crash raised over $7,000 as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning identifies the victim.

"Saturday night we were hanging out with Mikey and a few of his friends, not even a week later he has unfortunately passed away," campaign organizer Mike Kisseberth wrote.

It was the 40th fatal crash in Ocean County and the fourth in Jackson in 2025, according to State police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom