NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams.

The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City.

Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According to The Aware Foundation, Venika has "Tanesha" tattooed on her right hand and "Samir" tattooed on the upper part of her right arm.

Authorities have not shared many details related to the investigation. Newark police in 2017 asked the public for assistance in the case.

When reached for comment on the five-year anniversary, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which handles the case, said they have no additional information related to Venika's disappearance.

According to the prosecutor's office, there is a $5,000 reward being offered by the Sheriff's Office for solid information related to Venika's whereabouts.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

