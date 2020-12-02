$10,000 reward offered: NJ woman missing 3 years

NEWARK — Essex County Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward for information about the disappearance of a city woman who was last seen in 2017.

Venika Williams, 28, has been missing since Dec. 22, 2017, and was last seen in the area of Dewey Street. Authorities believe she was headed to Jersey City at the time.Family reported her missing a week later.

She was last wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and red sneakers while carrying a red purse.

Williams is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 140 pounds, with a tattoo on her left hand that reads “Tanesha.”

The reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Office and the city of Newark. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Task Force took over the investigation in July and posted a $5,000 reward.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call the ECPO tipline at 877-847-7432.

