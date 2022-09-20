Van flips on Route 130 in South Brunswick, NJ — woman killed

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 21-year-old woman riding in a van died Monday night after the vehicle crossed the median on Route 130 and flipped over.

The Ford Econoline van was heading south around 10:30 p.m. when it went across the northbound lanes near Deans Rhode Hall Road, hit a guardrail on the shoulder and flipped over, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

The identity of the woman was not disclosed pending notification of family. She and the driver were the only people in the van, Ryan said.

An investigation is ongoing into why the driver lost control of the van.

The fatality is the fifth on South Brunswick roads in 2022 and the first on Route 130, according to State Police records.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

