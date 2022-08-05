Upset about the loss of Choco Tacos? This NJ location is making their own

I, like the rest of the internet, was fairly upset last week when Klondike announced that they were discontinuing the Choco Taco, first introduced in 1983.

What’s weird is I’ve never actually even had one! They’ve just been a staple of ice cream trucks for as long as I can remember so it felt like a part of my childhood being taken away.

I apparently wasn’t alone in feeling unjustly nostalgic for them.

It turns out that one restaurant in New Jersey has found a way to keep the Choco Taco alive.

That’s right, fans of the treat should check out Fat Taco on Newark Street in Hoboken. It only makes sense that they would take on such a task, who better than someone who already specializes in tacos?

The taco and tequila bar makes the waffle shells themselves, stuff them with vanilla ice cream, then dip them in fudge and crushed-up peanuts.

Since being added to their menu last week, the Fat Choco Taco has become a hit! Take a look at this video:

I could watch the taco being rolled in peanuts over and over. Excellent dessert porn right there.

Co-owner Gary Yip told hobokengirl.com,

“We cannot keep up with the demand. Chef Jason Herrera has been making them nonstop since last week. Every table wants them!”

As of writing this, Fat Taco plans on keeping the dessert on the menu as a special for August, but if the demand is high enough they could keep them around. They go for $14.99 for three tacos.

Enjoy them while you can!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

