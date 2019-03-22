Upcoming summer shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center
With the weather warming up, it’s time to see which musical acts are coming to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel; some of the biggest names in country music will be performing as well as some legendary classic rockers.
Some of the highlights are:
- Jason Aldean on May 18th
- Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band (Farewell Tour) June 1st
- Rascal Flatts on June 9th
- LIVE + Bush on June 15th
- Zac Brown Band on June 22nd and 23rd
- Florida Georgia Line on July 11th
- Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World on July 13th
- Kidz Bop on July 20th
- 311 and Dirty Heads on July 24th
- Thomas Rhett on August 3rd
- Jimmy Buffett on August 6th
- Alice Cooper and Halestorm on August 15th
- Trains and Goo Goo Dolls on August 16th
- Santana on August 18th
- Beck and Cage the Elephant on August 20th
Keep in mind, this is just a partial list and shows may be added or dropped.
More from New Jersey 101.5