Upcoming summer shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center

With the weather warming up, it’s time to see which musical acts are coming to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel; some of the biggest names in country music will be performing as well as some legendary classic rockers.

Some of the highlights are:

Jason Aldean on May 18th

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band (Farewell Tour) June 1st

Rascal Flatts on June 9th

LIVE + Bush on June 15th

Zac Brown Band on June 22nd and 23rd

Florida Georgia Line on July 11th

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World on July 13th

Kidz Bop on July 20th

311 and Dirty Heads on July 24th

Thomas Rhett on August 3rd

Jimmy Buffett on August 6th

Alice Cooper and Halestorm on August 15th

Trains and Goo Goo Dolls on August 16th

Santana on August 18th

Beck and Cage the Elephant on August 20th

Keep in mind, this is just a partial list and shows may be added or dropped.

More from New Jersey 101.5