The summer season has arrived, and what better place is there to be than right here in the Garden State. Between the festivals, beaches, nightlife, and everything in between, New Jersey has it all when it comes to having an amazing summer.

And that, of course, also goes for summer concerts. It's just so hard to imagine a summer in New Jersey without some sort of amazing concert to set those summer vibes.

Of course, outdoor venues provide such a different atmosphere on a warm, summer day (or evening), and New Jersey is very lucky to have so many right on our door step.

Speaking of which, New Jersey is also very fortunate to have one such amphitheater that's not only considered one of the best in the state, it was awarded as one of the top-10 best in the country.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY Google Maps (Chris Trevett) loading...

The #1 Best Amphitheater in the U.S.

Before we get to which one in New Jersey is among the top 10, let's first see which location was voted the best overall in the nation.

Unfortunately, it wasn't any of the locations in New Jersey, but we don't have to travel terribly far to get to it. According to the 2025 ranking from USA Today, The Pavilion at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts was voted as the best amphitheater in the United States.

Located in Bethel, NY, it's only about an hour or so from the northwestern tip of New Jersey. Not a bad drive to take, it's just not located within our borders.

Now that we know New York state claims the #1 spot, what about the second best? Where is the next ultimate open air venue in the country located?

Top 10 Concert lights Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The #2 Best Amphitheater in the U.S.

Fortunately for us, it's not that far of a drive. Not a far drive because it's right here in New Jersey. And by extension, it's the #1 amphitheater in the Garden State.

Congratulations to PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, for being voted as the second best open air venue in the nation, and #1 for New Jersey. The PNC Bank Arts Center has always been known for it's incredible summer shows, and this just proves we're one of the best states for it.

The full top 10 list from USA Today can be found here.

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ Google Maps (Steve Thomas) loading...

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 5/29/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.