You won’t see Aerosmith play NJ this year or anywhere ever again

“Every time that I look in the mirror

All these lines on my face getting clearer

The past is gone. It went by like dusk to dawn”

Those words have to be haunting Aerosmith’s frontman Steven Tyler a little bit. He wrote those words and recorded “Dream On” in October of 1972. It was the band’s first major hit and remains a classic rock staple.

And now, it’s all over.

Aerosmith was scheduled to play here in New Jersey on December 28 at Prudential Center as part of their Peace Out farewell tour. The farewell has happened before they wanted it to. That show and all remaining shows on the tour have been canceled and the band is never going to tour again. It’s over.

Sadly, 76-year-old Steven Tyler has struggled for a long time with a vocal cord injury. It postponed the tour last year. He has worked hard on trying to repair his voice and it just has reached a dead end.

This message from the band went up on social media Friday:

"Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.”

If you purchased tickets for the Prudential Center show through Ticketmaster your refund will be automatic. Those who purchased through a third-party site need to contact their point of purchase.

This is such a sad way for the guys to go out. They were supposed to resume the tour next month but just knew it couldn’t happen.

The band formed in Boston in 1970. I remember being a little kid and hearing their “Toys In The Attic” album and being blown away. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford became rock gods. By the early 80s they had lost popularity and Perry and Whitford left the band for a while. Then came their collaboration with Run D.M.C. in 1986 with the remake of “Walk This Way” and it reinvented them. Some of their best songs came from that 1989 to 1998 period, including “Livin’ On The Edge,” “Cryin’,” “Crazy” and many more.

It’s a sad time for rock fans.

