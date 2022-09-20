22 can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October

22 can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October

Getty Images

Outdoor concerts were so last month.

Seriously though PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formally known as the Waterfront Music and BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, and MetLife Stadium were full of some great shows over the summer.

It might have been the biggest summer of tours, from Tears for Fears to Dave Matthews Band to Elton John’s farewell shows.

Getty Images
loading...

All three of these venues are outdoors so once the cool air starts flowing in, you won’t be buying those cheap lawn seats until next year.

And if you’re a football fan, well there are no cheap seats but that doesn’t stop super fans from tailgating in below-zero weather just to watch their teams lose (I’m a Jets fan, I’m allowed to say it).

Getty Images
loading...

Luckily, New Jersey has well over a dozen venues where you can enjoy all types of concerts no matter what your musical taste is.

The fall season kicks off many tours and it’s the perfect time to see a show.

It also makes a great early holiday gift you won’t have to worry about when the holidays actually do roll around.

October is a busy month. It’s not only Halloween season and we’re well into the football season too, but Oktoberfest is also celebrated in the Garden State.

There are a handful of great concerts happening here.

From big venues like the Prudential Center in Newark to smaller, more intimate places like Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, they are full of shows this month fit for everyone.

While tickets are still available, check out these can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October:

Ben Platt

October 1, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face

October 2, 2022 – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

Getty Images
loading...

Blues Traveler

October 4, 2022 – Wellmont Theater, Montclair

Mark Sagliocco
loading...

Toad the Wet Sprocket

October 5, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

Post Malone

October 7, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Getty Images
loading...

Daryl Hall & John Oates

October 7, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Getty Images
loading...

Billy Ocean

October 7, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

October 10 and 11, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

Getty Images
loading...

NCT 127

October 13, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Getty Images
loading...

Wisin y Yandel

October 14, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Getty Images
loading...

The B-52s and KC & The Sunshine Band

October 15, 2022 – Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City

Getty Images
loading...

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

October 15, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville

The Wonder Years

October 16, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville

Iron Maiden

October 21, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Getty Images
loading...

ZZ Top

October 21, 2022 – Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City

Rick Diamond
loading...

Colbie Caillat

October 22, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City

Getty Images
loading...

Dropkick Murphys

October 22, 2022 – Caesars, Atlantic City

Getty Images for Activision
loading...

Mary J. Blige

October 23, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark & October 29, 2022 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Getty Images for Strength Of A W
loading...

Charlie Puth

October 23, 2022 - Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

Getty Images for Nickelodeon
loading...

Shawn Mendes

October 26, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
loading...

Adam Sandler

October 28, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Getty Images
loading...

Ruben Studdard

October 29, 2022 – Sound Waves at the Hard Rock, Atlantic City

Mike Windle
loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

Filed Under: Concerts
Categories: Entertainment, Featured, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM