22 can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October

Outdoor concerts were so last month.

Seriously though PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formally known as the Waterfront Music and BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, and MetLife Stadium were full of some great shows over the summer.

It might have been the biggest summer of tours, from Tears for Fears to Dave Matthews Band to Elton John’s farewell shows.

All three of these venues are outdoors so once the cool air starts flowing in, you won’t be buying those cheap lawn seats until next year.

And if you’re a football fan, well there are no cheap seats but that doesn’t stop super fans from tailgating in below-zero weather just to watch their teams lose (I’m a Jets fan, I’m allowed to say it).

Luckily, New Jersey has well over a dozen venues where you can enjoy all types of concerts no matter what your musical taste is.

The fall season kicks off many tours and it’s the perfect time to see a show.

It also makes a great early holiday gift you won’t have to worry about when the holidays actually do roll around.

October is a busy month. It’s not only Halloween season and we’re well into the football season too, but Oktoberfest is also celebrated in the Garden State.

There are a handful of great concerts happening here.

From big venues like the Prudential Center in Newark to smaller, more intimate places like Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, they are full of shows this month fit for everyone.

While tickets are still available, check out these can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October:

Ben Platt

October 1, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face

October 2, 2022 – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

Blues Traveler

October 4, 2022 – Wellmont Theater, Montclair

Toad the Wet Sprocket

October 5, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

Post Malone

October 7, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Daryl Hall & John Oates

October 7, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Billy Ocean

October 7, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

October 10 and 11, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

NCT 127

October 13, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Wisin y Yandel

October 14, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

The B-52s and KC & The Sunshine Band

October 15, 2022 – Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

October 15, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville

The Wonder Years

October 16, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville

Iron Maiden

October 21, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

ZZ Top

October 21, 2022 – Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City

Colbie Caillat

October 22, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City

Dropkick Murphys

October 22, 2022 – Caesars, Atlantic City

Mary J. Blige

October 23, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark & October 29, 2022 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Charlie Puth

October 23, 2022 - Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank

Shawn Mendes

October 26, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark

Adam Sandler

October 28, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City

Ruben Studdard

October 29, 2022 – Sound Waves at the Hard Rock, Atlantic City

