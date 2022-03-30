Police need your help finding a road rage killer in NJ

It has been over two months since a South Jersey man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident, and State Police seem no closer to finding his killer.

Investigators are again asking for help from the public.

Louis Ciccanti, 51, (pictured above) had finished his shift as a SEPTA engineer the night of Jan. 24, and was on his way from the Overbrook Station in Philadelphia to his home in Cherry Hill around 10 p.m.

In the few miles from the station to the Walt Whitman bridge, police say, Ciccanti got into some kind of dispute with another driver.

As Ciccanti crossed the bridge, the dispute escalated.

Video surveillance shows the victim's Mercedes being aggressively followed by a dark sedan.

The next time Ciccanti's vehicle was seen, was after it had crashed on Route 76 in Mount Ephraim, Camden County. Ciccanti was dead inside from a gunshot wound.

State Police have released new photos of the vehicle the killer is believed to have been driving in the hopes it will prompt someone to call them with information.

For Ciccanti's sister, not knowing who did this to her big brother is agonizing.

Amber Ciccanti tells 6ABC TV, "He was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible, you know?"

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

