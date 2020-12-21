Unlicensed teen tried to beat train at crossing. His passenger died, cops say

PISCATAWAY — An unlicensed teen ignored the warnings at a railroad crossing and his vehicle was hit by a freight train in November, killing his passenger, authorities say.

The teen, a juvenile, has been charged in the passenger's death, Middlesex County prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Ciccone said that the juvenile tried to make it across the tracks at the intersection of New Brunswick Avenue and Tyler Place despite flashing lights and sound indicating a train was approaching on Nov. 19. His passenger was declared dead at the scene, according to Ciccone.

The juvenile was charged on Friday with manslaughter, vehicular homicide, causing a death while driving unlicensed and aggravated assault.

TAP Into Piscataway identified the passenger as Ashley Guevara, a 15-year-old sophomore. According to her obituary, she worked part-time at Fratelli’s Pizzeria in Piscataway and enjoyed field hockey. Her funeral was in November.

Spokeswoman Andrea Boulton said the prosecutor's office cannot confirm any information regarding juvenile defendants and victims, including an NJ.com report that the two were students at Piscataway High School.

