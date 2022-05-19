UNION — An inmate at East Jersey State Prison will not have to serve his 22-year sentence for the beating death of a Maplewood man after a Fourth of July party after an appellate panel ruled police bungled the case.

Yves Marcellus, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for the killing of 25-year-old Matthew Murrell in Union on July 4, 2016. Murrell was found dead the next morning outside of a home on Salem Road.

Prosecutors later said they had DNA evidence implicating Marcellus in the deadly attack and an admission that he was at the house.

But an appellate panel ruled Wednesday that police obtained key evidence in a way that violated Marcellus's privacy rights. The pieces of evidence were clothes and muddy shoes in a garbage bag.

Court records show Marcellus occasionally slept in the shed in the backyard of his aunt's house. His mother also lived in the house, but Marcellus was not allowed inside as he had "disrespected" his aunt.

As part of their investigation, detectives went to Marcellus's aunt's home. As the homeowner, she consented to a search without a warrant.

The garbage bag with Marcellus's belongings was in his mother's room. She handed the bag over to the police voluntarily. Officers looked inside and found the clothes and muddy shoes.

However, the appeals panel ruled that because the bag was Marcellus's property, the aunt and mother could not consent to the search.

“It would not have been objectively reasonable for police to believe that either defendant's aunt or defendant's mother, neither of whom ever claimed ownership of the bag, the shoebox or their contents, had the authority to permit a search into them,” the court wrote.

Wednesday's decision overturns Marcellus's sentence and allows him to withdraw his guilty plea. However, Marcellus will not be released as a result of the ruling, the state public defender’s office told the Associated Press.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the Union County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

