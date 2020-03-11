Uber reinstates driver banned after rejecting masked passengers at Newark Airport

An Uber driver who said he was banned from picking up fares at Newark Liberty International Airport because he turned down passengers who were wearing masks has been reinstated.

Ralph Lieber, 67, told News 12 New Jersey that he is at an age vulnerable to COVID-19 and he was following Uber's policy of allowing drivers to reject a ride if he felt his safety was in jeopardy.

According to the CDC, "older adults" are at a higher risk of getting "very sick" from the virus.

After rejecting five or six rides, Lieber told News 12, he was banned from picking up Newark Airport passengers for one year. He said Uber turned down his appeal.

Uber spokesman Harry Hartfield told New Jersey 101.5 that Lieber's account was "flagged for fraud due to his high cancellation rate, but has since been reinstated."

Hartfield reiterated Uber's policy that "if drivers feel uncomfortable picking up a passenger for safety reasons, they can choose not to accept or cancel the trip, however, it’s against Uber’s Community Guidelines to discriminate against anyone based on their race or national origin."

Lieber did not immediately return a message on Wednesday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email