Two online threats to NJ schools not credible, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police in two New Jersey towns on Sunday said online threats made against their respective districts were not credible.

Hamilton police said a threat was made against a school referred to as "GMS" and may have been intended for another district

Jackson Police, meanwhile, said a social media post referencing an incident to take place this week was "a copycat of social media incidents which took place in other states over the past year and no connection to any Jackson schools or Jackson Township could be confirmed."

Police patrols would be increased around Jackson's schools this week, according to a message on the district website .

Hamilton schools are in session on Monday, despite the Presidents' Day holiday, to make up a snow day; Jackson schools are closed.

New Jersey schools were the subject of threats on two occasions within a week of each other in December.

