Two children killed in North Brunswick, NJ crash involving wrong-way car, police cruiser

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A harrowing highway crash involving a marked police cruiser and a vehicle driving the wrong-way on Thanksgiving night left two children dead and three adults hurt, state authorities said Friday.

The state Attorney General’s Office was investigating the deadly crash Thursday around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to a written release.

Both children, whose identities including ages were not disclosed, were in the vehicle operated by a civilian driving on the wrong side of the highway, state officials said.

A marked Old Bridge Police Department vehicle was being driven by an Old Bridge police officer, with a second officer and a civilian as passengers.

All three people within the police vehicle were hurt, though authorities did not give details on the severity of their injuries.

It was not immediately clear on Friday evening just where along the intersection of the two major highways the vehicles had been traveling, based on the information shared by officials.

The state-level investigation was prompted since the deaths involved an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Look inside The Avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a deluxe boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for the luxury designer brands.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.