BUENA — Two borough residents were exposed last week to a bat that was later confirmed positive for rabies, according to a news release from Atlantic County on Thursday.

The incidents occurred on July 15 on Wheat Road, according to the county, with one resident being bitten on the hand. Both people have begun post-exposure rabies treatment.

Officials said it is the third rabies case in Atlantic County this year, the second involving a bat.

Get our free mobile app

Numerous rabid raccoons have recently been reported in Point Pleasant Beach and Borough, and rabid fox attacks have happened so far this summer in Jackson and Vineland.

Atlantic County recommends that all bites from wild animals be reported to the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.