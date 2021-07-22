Two Buena, NJ residents exposed to rabid bat
BUENA — Two borough residents were exposed last week to a bat that was later confirmed positive for rabies, according to a news release from Atlantic County on Thursday.
The incidents occurred on July 15 on Wheat Road, according to the county, with one resident being bitten on the hand. Both people have begun post-exposure rabies treatment.
Officials said it is the third rabies case in Atlantic County this year, the second involving a bat.
Numerous rabid raccoons have recently been reported in Point Pleasant Beach and Borough, and rabid fox attacks have happened so far this summer in Jackson and Vineland.
Atlantic County recommends that all bites from wild animals be reported to the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.