Fox that attacked people in Vineland tests positive for rabies

VINELAND — The city health department is asking residents to check their pets for unexplained wounds after a fox captured on April 26 was tested positive for rabies.

The fox attacked three people and chased two others on April 25 at a residence on Riviera Boulevard, according to the health department.

The victims are receiving preventative treatment according to Health Officer Robert Dickinson.

"We are also asking residents in the area to be watchful for any animals exhibiting strange behavior, signs of illness or undue aggression," Dickinson said. "We do not know at this time how long the fox has been ill, if it has attacked any other wildlife or if there are other foxes which could be rabid as well."

Dickinson said that raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, groundhogs and bats are known to carry the virus and infect other animals.

Dickinson asked anyone with questions or concerns to contact the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

