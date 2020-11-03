Tuesday NJ weather: One more breezy, cool day before big warmup

The Bottom Line

Monday's top wind gusts were over 50 mph in both northern and southern New Jersey. Tuesday's winds will be about half that magnitude, and will continue to calm. And after six days of cooler-than-normal temperatures, a warmup and quiet weather will lead to a delightful stretch of 7 to 10 days.

Tuesday

Happy Election Day! While the election may be stormy, our weather won't be. A weak storm system passing to our north will spit some clouds at NJ and keep winds breezy through Tuesday morning — top wind gusts could reach 30 mph. A stray shower may drift into far North Jersey through midday. Skies will be partly sunny with calming winds Tuesday afternoon. Look for a high temperature in the lower 50s — on the cool side of normal, for one more day.

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. A widespread freeze seems unlikely, although patchy frost is probable in the state's usual cool spots.

Wednesday

Let the warmup begin! Bright sunshine and a light southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to reach the lower 60s. That is right around or just above normal for early November. Dry and seasonable, with no wind or humidity issues? We'll take it!

Thursday

Lots of sunshine, with late-day clouds. High temperatures push into the mid 60s.

Friday

Clouds to sun and upper 60s. Parts of South Jersey could hit 70.

Saturday & Beyond

There's still not much to talk about, as dormant weather continues. Sunshine and 70? Spectacular!

Our next storm system and next raindrops/snowflakes are not modeled to come into view until the middle of next week (next Wednesday-Thursday).

One item to watch is the track and development of Major Hurricane Eta, which is slamming into Nicaragua, Central America with 150 mph winds on Tuesday. The latest consensus track has Eta ejecting back into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. Whether Eta fully redevelops and where that tropical moisture goes next will be worth watching for our long-range forecast.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.