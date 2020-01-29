Trump was here. Now Nancy Pelosi is coming to rally in NJ

Nancy Pelosi swears Donald Norcross into office in 2019 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A month after President Donald Trump's rally in Wildwood, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make her own trip to South Jersey in hopes of generating support for the re-election of Rep. Donald Norcross.

Thousands spent up to two days sleeping on the boardwalk on Jan. 28 in anticipation of Trump's presidential campaign re-election rally at the Wildwood Convention Hall, in which the president endorsed Democrat-turned-Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District.

Pelosi will appear at the official kickoff to Norcross' re-election campaign at Camden County College in Blackwood on Saturday, Feb. 29. The speaker will also attend a fundraiser for Norcross.

“I’m proud to welcome the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to South Jersey. Speaker Pelosi and I share a commitment to providing jobs, security, and affordability for all Americans,” Norcross said.

Pelosi endorsed Norcross for re-election in Dec. 6.

