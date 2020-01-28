President Donald Trump NJ Rally: Watch live here

WILDWOOD - President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Watch the rally live above, or join New Jersey 101.5 in our Facebook Live chat of the event. Big events like this often start a little late, but we'll be beginning the stream as soon as the rally formally begins.

President Trump is expected to stump for newly minted Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, representing the state's 2nd District. Even as a Democrat, Van Drew refused to vote for Trump's impeachment, helping earn him the president's favor.

Looking for somewhere in person to see President Trump, but can't make it to Wildwood to compete for a spot with the thousands of people already online? Several viewing parties are planned throughout the state.