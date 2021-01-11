The head of the New Jersey State Police is taking rumors of an armed pro-Trump rally in Trenton seriously.

The Washington Post reported on pro-Trump supporters' online activities organizing last week's rally and incursion into the U.S. Capitol Building, and noted there was increasing activity toward organizing a second rally.

An online flyer also calls for an "armed march on Capitol Hill and all state capitols" next Sunday. No single group is named as an organizer for such a rally, but Trump supporters have been posting and sharing the flyer on social media. Over a background of the Statue of Liberty, bold letters proclaim: "Refuse to be Silenced. Demand Freedom. Stand up for Liberty."

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan says he has been coordinating a possible response with the FBI and Office of Homeland Security. Callahan also warned about bringing a weapon to any rally, telling News 12 New Jersey: "Expect to be arrested and your weapons seized if you don't have the proper documentation to carry." Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told News 12 that he plans to speak with his police officials about security as well.

Five hundred members of the New Jersey National Guard were dispatched to Washington, D.C., last week following the armed incursion into the Capitol. Gov. Phil Murphy says they will remain there until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Five deaths are blamed on the rally turned violent riot. That includes Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick was a New Jersey native and former member of the New Jersey National Guard. Flags are flying at half-staff in New Jersey in honor of Sicknick.

