For those not among the first 7,500 ticket-holders in Wildwood -- the only ones who'll get into President Donald Trump rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center -- where else is there to watch?

There are a number of events, both in the city and around the state, for supporters who want to watch the event together as it unfolds Tuesday night. Many are being hosted by county Republican organizations.

You also can watch the entire rally at it's live-streamed, right here at NJ1015.com, on the New Jersey 101.5 app and via our station Facebook page.

"Trump Rally Pregame Happy Hour"

Shamrock Beef & Ale, 3700 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood

11 a.m. start time

"Trump Rally Watch Party"

American Legion Post 184, 4200 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood

1 to 10:30 p.m.

The event listing at the American Legion Post's Facebook page said "This is a historical event for Wildwood. Many veterans at Post 184 support our president and his re-election campaign. Our members are older and unable to stand in line for the 12+ hours wait to get into the rally. This viewing party will provide our members a way to watch and celebrate."

"Trump Wildwood Rally Watch Party"

Camden County Republican Committee, 5501 Rte 42, Blackwood

6 to 10 p.m.

"Wildwood Trump Rally Livestream Watch Party"

East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"President Trump Comes to NJ Rally"

Hunterdon County Republican Committee, 1 New Jersey 12, Flemington

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"Trump Rally Watch Party"

Franklin Township GOP, 66 Wilson Road, Somerset

6:45 to 9:45 p.m.

"Trump Wildwood Rally Watch Party"

Hudson County GOP, 109 Stuyvesant Avenue, Jersey City

7 to 10 p.m.

