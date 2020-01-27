People already lining up Monday for NJ Trump rally Tuesday

WILDWOOD — The line has formed early for President Donald Trump's Tuesday rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center. As of Monday morning, dozens of devoted supporters were lined up amid camping gear and tailgate-style chairs, already rounding a street corner.

While Trump's campaign continues to accept ticket requests online, only the first 7,500 in line will be allowed inside the center, as that is the venue's legal capacity.

More than a week ago, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who will join the president at the rally, said that he was told more than 100,000 ticket requests had been submitted.

On Monday, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Harry Hurley of New Jersey 101.5 sister stations WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM more than 175,000 tickets have been requested for the rally.

Chopper video taken by 6ABC Action News showed a crowd nearest the convention center early Monday morning, along the 4500 block of the Boardwalk.

The Facebook blog "Watch the Tramcar, Please" posted live video of the earliest arrivals waiting along Montgomery Avenue and wrapped around the sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue.

In addition to those hoping to gain access to the rally, there are counter-rallies planned for the site area, led by regional Democratic organizations and grassroots groups.

The Trump campaign plans to setup two large-screen TV monitors outside for those who do not make it into the rally, according to Wildwood police.

Cape May County Emergency Management Coordinator Martin Pagliughi said local officials have been planning for Tuesday's crowd the same as for the city's big beachfront concerts, when it comes to crowd control and traffic restrictions.

Those shows have included a massive turnout for Tim McGraw in 2016, and more than 20,000 people for Kenny Chesney when he played the beach in 2012.

