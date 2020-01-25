President Trump rally in Wildwood: banned items, bathrooms & more

WILDWOOD — Police have released more details about what to expect in terms of restrictions and safety measures for Tuesday's massive crowds expected as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally, joined by Rep. Jeff Van Drew at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Van Drew recently said there have been more than 100,000 ticket requests made, which could make this among Trump's biggest campaign events, ever.

In addition, there are counter rallies planned for the rally site area, led by regional democratic organizations and grassroots groups. Here's a list of popular questions from those with tickets as well as area residents, wondering about the logistics of Jan. 28.

Does a ticket guarantee entry into the rally?

No, the Trump rally is first-come, first-served to the 7,500 capacity of the convention center, which is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Attendees will be lining up outside, ahead of doors to the venue set to open at 3 p.m. The rally is set to run from 7 until 9 p.m.

Will the crowd outside the center be able to watch the event?

Yes, Trump re-election campaign staffers plan to set up two large TV screens somewhere within the rally site area, for those who miss the cut to get inside, according to Wildwood officials.

Will the beach be open?

No — the Wildwood Beach will be closed on Tuesday, with no pedestrian or vehicular traffic allowed. Anyone who tries to access the beach will be stopped and potentially questioned by federal authorities.

Where will parking be available?

Attendees can park in marked spots, as vehicles illegally parked on private property or blocking driveways may be towed. Parking meters within the city of Wildwood will not be in operation on Tuesday.

Will the traffic lights be turned on?

Yes, traffic lights in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest return to their "normal," peak-season cycles beginning the morning of Monday, Jan. 27. Lights will return to the blinking, off-season setting on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29.

Can I fly a drone over the rally site?

No, drones of any kind will be restricted on Tuesday, as federal authorities will maintain a 10 mile radius from the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Can you bring food or drinks to the rally?

Attendees can bring food and drink inside the event site area, but no coolers, backpacks, glass containers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed.

Food vendors will be available inside the event site area.

Where will bathrooms be open?

Public bathrooms will be open on the Boardwalk at Youngs Avenue and Leaming Avenue, as well as the Doo Wop Museum (Fox Park). Portable restrooms also will be made available within the event site area.

tentative rally parameters and banned items (Wildwood Police Department via Facebook)

What is considered the rally site area?

A map released by Wildwood police shows a tentative outline of where access will be restricted with entry subject to security screening. As of Saturday, restrictions run from the beach to Atlantic Avenue and from Montgomery Avenue to East Hildreth Avenue. Those parameters are subject to change.

What items are allowed/banned in the rally site area, surrounding the convention center?

Signs are allowed, as long as they're not attached to sticks or poles. Attendees can bring chairs within the restricted site area, but they will not be allowed inside the convention center. Here's items that will be taken at entrance gates to the rally site area and not returned, in addition to any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard:

- aerosols

- alcoholic beverages

- backpacks

- coolers

- drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

- explosives of any kind

- glass containers

- mace and/or pepper spray

- packages

- selfie sticks

- umbrellas

- weapons of any kind, including firearms

What items are banned inside the rally?

Items that are surrendered will not be returned. Below is an extensive list of items NOT allowed at the Wildwoods Convention Center for Tuesday, Jan. 28:

- aerosols and spray containers

- alcoholic beverages

- ammunition

- animals other than service/guide animals

- appliances

- backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and other bags larger than 12”x14”x5”

- balloons and balls

- banners, signs, and placards, and supports for signs/placards

- chairs [attendees can bring, according to police, but they will not be allowed into the venue]

- coolers

- drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

- e-cigarettes

- explosives of any kind, including fireworks

- glass, thermal, and metal containers

- laser lights and laser pointers

- mace and/or pepper spray

- noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

- packages

- poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

- recreational motorized mobility devices

- signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x ¼ )

- tents and similar structures

- toy guns

- tripods

- umbrellas

- weapons of any kind, including firearms

- "Any other item that may pose a threat to security of the event, as determined by and at the discretion of, security screeners"

Cape May County Emergency Management Coordinator Martin Pagliughi said they have been planning for Tuesday's crowd the same as for the city's big beachfront concerts, when it comes to crowd control and traffic restrictions. Those shows have included a massive turnout for Tim McGraw in 2016, and more than 20,000 people for Kenny Chesney when he played the beach in 2012.

Pagliughi said they have been collecting and coordinating resources from many surrounding Offices of Emergency Management.

