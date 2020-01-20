WILDWOOD — The campaign rally being held by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 will be met with a "massive protest" involving 30 grassroots groups, according to Cape May County Indivisible.

"When hate comes to our own backyard, we feel a moral obligation to stand up and take action. Please join us in peaceful protest as we stand in solidarity against the racism, bigotry, violence, and corruption of the Trump administration," a written release from CMC Indivisible organizers said.

Trump's campaign has gotten 100,000 ticket requests for the event, according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who will be joining the president after recently switching party affiliations to become a Republican.

"We send a clear message that we reject Jeff Van Drew as our Congressman, who pledged his undying support to Trump's hateful regime. He does not represent us," the same written release from CMC Indivisible said, which plans to meet on the Wildwood boardwalk at 3 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron has said he was told 15,000 tickets are being issued for the event at the Wildwood Convention Center, which has a capacity of about 7,500.

A separate protest is planned by Cape May County Democrats, along with Atlantic County Democrats and Greater Wildwood Democratic Club, called "Defeat Trump & Van Drew Too Rally."

That group plans to start on the boardwalk at 5:30 p.m., as close to the convention center as security will allow.

"Exact spot will be announced and is subject to change due to security. This is a peaceful protest and we continue to work with local police to make sure that everybody stays safe while exercising their rights," according to CMC Indivisible.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

⁩