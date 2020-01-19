Rep. Van Drew says 100,000 ticket requests made for Trump rally

WILDWOOD — Congressman Jeff Van Drew says the New Jersey rally he'll attend with President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 has sparked more ticket requests from Trump's campaign than "all the events he's done, in all of the country."

Appearing on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, the recently-declared Republican Rep. told fill-in TV host Eric Shawn that last he heard, "100,000 ticket requests" had been submitted for the Wildwood rally.

Van Drew gave the update when asked in the last minute of his TV appearance about New Jersey's reaction to the upcoming political event.

The estimate comes days after Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said the Trump campaign is issuing at least 15,000 tickets for the event at Wildwood Convention Center, which has a capacity of about 7,500 people.

“The crowds are going to be an issue and you’re going to have to wait in line for probably hours and there’s no guarantee you’re going to get in," Byron, a Democrat who welcomed news of the rally, said.

The Trump re-election campaign is in charge of all logistics for the event, as confirmed by the city, the Wildwood Police Department and the Convention Center.

So far, hopeful attendees have been told doors at the center will open at 3 p.m. for the rally, which will run from 7 until 9 p.m.

Van Drew appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," after the title host left mid-show, apparently feeling sick.

The Congressman has been a repeat guest on the program, in the months leading up to his political party switch as he was one of two Democrats in the House who voted against impeaching Trump.

