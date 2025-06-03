Trump phones in support for Ciattarelli — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

✔ You don't have to wait until election day to vote in person

✔ New Jersey has a week of early voting

✔ Sample ballots have been mailed

As New Jersey faces one of the most critical elections in a generation, in person voting begins today.

This primary will decide the two main party candidates that will face off for governor in the fall. The entire state Assembly is also up re-election in November.

Registered voters can vote in person each day, beginning today, and until Sunday, June 8.

Polls are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

If you are a registered Democrat or Republican, you must vote in that party's primary.

However, if you are an unaffiliated voter, you can also cast a ballot by declaring a party affiliation at your polling place. You can then vote in that party's primary. You will not be registered to the party you choose. You can switch back to unaffiliated after the election on June 10.

✈ NJ airport has been plagued by delays and cancellations

✈ Major runway repaving project completed

✈ Technology failures are still a concern

Newark Liberty International Airport customers will see more flights and less delays after a closed runway reopened Monday, state and federal officials said.

Increased flight schedules are slated to resume June 15, airport officials said.

“Over the course of next months, you’re going to see improvements in this airspace,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said during in a press conference in Terminal A at the airport.

The announcement followed weeks of canceled and delayed flights at Newark’s airport due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, software and infrastructure issues, and the closed runway.

Efforts to repave and improve Runway 4L-22R came with a $121 million price tag and was completed nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, federal officials said. The work was completed early after construction crews worked round-the-clock.

❎ Donald Trump has brief phone call to support Ciattarelli

❎ Trump says NJ election is a 'big deal'

❎ President has not campaigned in-person for Ciattarelli

President Donald Trump backed up his endorsement of Jack Ciattarelli with a brief campaign appearance just hours before in-person voting was set to begin in New Jersey.

The Ciattarelli campaign billed it as a "rally." It was no more than a brief 10-minute phone call.

Trump called the election "critical for New Jersey's future" and claimed, "It’s being watched, actually, all over the world, because New Jersey is ready to pop out of that blue horror show and vote for somebody that’s gonna make things happen."

“You’ll decide whether New Jersey is a high-tax, high-crime, sanctuary state," the president said.

Trump chose to endorse Ciattarelli despite Ciattarelli's past criticisms. Former NJ 101.5 Morning Host Bill Spadea has also lobbied the president for his endorsement.

⬛ NJ mayor accused of ticket fixing, which he says is 'stunt'

🔶 Mayor accused of ticket fixing

🔶 Allegations ahead of primary

🔶 Democrat running for Assembly

HOBOKEN — The mayor of Hoboken has been hit with allegations of an extensive pattern of parking ticket fixing, which the democrat has claimed is a smear campaign timed to his race for Assembly.

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder “Ravi” Bhalla was named in roughly 250 parking violations, dating back to 2005, all of which were ultimately dismissed, as seen in public court records.

Before becoming mayor, Bhalla served on the Hoboken City Council from 2009 to 2018.

Attorney Georgina Giordano Pallitto has sent a letter to state, county and federal prosecutors on behalf of a client whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Pallitto previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and is a former municipal public defender in Hoboken.

A good deal of the tickets dismissed were for expired parking meters, violation of alternate side parking rules or parking too close to a crosswalk.

Pallitto's letter to authorities listed six different parking violation tickets listing Bhalla’s car — a gray Mazda sedan — within an 18-month span, totaling $320 in fines and fees.

All six were ultimately dismissed by the Hoboken Municipal Court, which the attorney said despite Bhalla being mayor were not transferred to a different Municipal Court as required for cases involving a member of the governing body.

A spokesman for Bhalla dismissed the letter as “an amateurish stunt” in a statement to Hudson County View.

⬛ Toddler disappears with luggage at Newark

⬛ Child ducks onto moving belt

⬛ Police find child in luggage room

NEWARK — Some scary moments at Newark Liberty International Airport, when a toddler got onto a moving luggage conveyor belt and disappeared through a chute last week.

On May 28 around 6:28 p.m., Port Authority Police officers working at the airport’s Terminal A were alerted that a 2-year-old child had ducked onto the belt at the JetBlue ticketing counter.

Ticketing counters are located on the terminal's departures level.

The child's parent was trying to rebook a flight, the New York Daily News reported.

Officers responded immediately and found the child, unhurt.

The toddler had ridden down to the checked baggage room, which is on the terminal's lower level.

From that room, luggage then is moved along mechanically to X-ray screening.

Emergency Medical Services were requested as a precaution, according to Port Authority officials.

The child’s parents declined further medical attention.

💲Cooper Health System network reported 'suspicious' activity in May 2024

💲An investigation determined 57,000 patients were affected

💲The breach was not made public for nearly a year

At least two class action lawsuits have been filed against Cooper Health System over its data breach that affected over 57,000 patients.

The healthcare company said it commissioned an investigation by cybersecurity experts into "unusual activity" detected in May 2024. The investigation was completed in March and patients whose records were affected were notified. Cooper released news of the breach on Wednesday.

The hospital did not disclose the number of patients affected. According to a notice by Maine's attorney general, 57,412 customers were impacted by the breach.

