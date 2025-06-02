🔶 Mayor accused of ticket fixing

🔶 Allegations ahead of primary

🔶 Democrat running for Assembly

HOBOKEN — The mayor of Hoboken has been hit with allegations of an extensive pattern of parking ticket fixing, which the democrat has claimed is a smear campaign timed to his race for Assembly.

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder “Ravi” Bhalla was named in roughly 250 parking violations, dating back to 2005, all of which were ultimately dismissed, as seen in public court records.

Before becoming mayor, Bhalla served on the Hoboken City Council from 2009 to 2018.

Attorney Georgina Giordano Pallitto has sent a letter to state, county and federal prosecutors on behalf of a client whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Pallitto previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and is a former municipal public defender in Hoboken.

Hoboken mayor accused of ticket fixing scheme ( Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Hoboken mayor accused of ticket fixing scheme ( Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

A good deal of the tickets dismissed were for expired parking meters, violation of alternate side parking rules or parking too close to a crosswalk.

Pallitto's letter to authorities listed six different parking violation tickets listing Bhalla’s car — a gray Mazda sedan — within an 18-month span, totaling $320 in fines and fees.

All six were ultimately dismissed by the Hoboken Municipal Court, which the attorney said despite Bhalla being mayor were not transferred to a different Municipal Court as required for cases involving a member of the governing body.

A spokesman for Bhalla dismissed the letter as “an amateurish stunt” in a statement to Hudson County View.

“The plain facts are Ravi Bhalla never asked anyone for special treatment period end of story and was never provided any,” Bhalla’s spokesperson Rob Horowitz was quoted as saying.

Bhalla running for NJ Assembly in crowded race

Bhalla is running with Katie Brennan in the Democratic primary for two Assembly seats in Hudson County’s 32nd district.

It’s a competitive race, as they face incumbent Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez whose running mate is Jersey City Councilman Yousef Saleh.

Also vying for the Democratic nod in the same race are two public workers backed by the Hudson County Democratic Organization, Jennie Pu and Crystal Fonseca.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5