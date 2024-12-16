Trump finally acknowledges NJ drones — by mocking former Gov. Christie

At least it wasn’t the one of him in the beach chair. That one was turned into a meme countless times, putting Gov. Chris Christie in that beach chair into more and more ridiculous situations. That photo taken by Andrew Mills for NJ Advance Media was the real deal.

The one featuring Christie in a new meme appears to be done with artificial intelligence.

It’s an image for the ages. Well, at least for 2024 and how this crazy year is ending. The AI-generated picture shows the former governor, who has long had a weight problem like the majority of Americans, chowing down heartily on a McDonald’s feast.

He’s shown outdoors at a table, double-fisting burgers with at least seven more of them waiting. Behind him, from the sky, comes the punchline. Drone after drone swooped in to keep a constant supply of more McDonald’s bags.

Former friend and former ally Donald Trump shared this less-than-flattering meme on his X account. He’s often jumped on the chance to mock Christie for his weight troubles even though he shares the problem and has lied about his weight.

The “We Now Know the Source of the Drones over New Jersey” roast received well over half a million likes and more than 50,000 shares.

Well, of course, it did because this is the Trump era, when insults have replaced bipartisanship, and cruelty has become normalized. After all, he has a mandate for this sort of thing.

