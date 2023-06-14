Trump back in NJ – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Trump flies to NJ after historic Miami court appearance

What to know about Trump's appearance in federal court

⬛ I-95 collapse impacts truckers, could mean higher prices

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called I-95 a "key artery for the movement of people and goods movement and that's why its so important to make sure it's restored quickly and safely."

⬛ Youth in jail — how NJ's numbers have moved over the years

On a typical day in the year 2000, the number of minors held in juvenile justice facilities nationwide was recorded at just under 109,000.

⬛ New charge for NJ police chief accused of horrific sex assaults

Suspended Manville police Chief Thomas Herbst is charged with eight crimes including sexual assault, according to an indictment announced by the OAG Tuesday.

⬛ Police ID body parts floated ashore in Union County as NJ man

Part of the gruesome mystery is solved, after a man's torso and other human remains washed up from the Arthur Kill in May.

