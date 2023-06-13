Police ID body parts that floated ashore in Union County as NJ man

🔶Human body parts found floating off Union County have been ID’ed

🔶The remains all belonged to the same NJ man

🔶 How was he killed?

ELIZABETH — Law enforcement have confirmed dismembered body parts that washed ashore last month all belonged to the same 34-year-old man.

Woldy Ventura-Cruz, of Elizabeth, was identified from remains found floating in the area of the Arthur Kill and Elizabeth River on different days, beginning with a May 16 discovery by police.

Woldy Ventura-Cruz (ID by UCPO) Woldy Ventura-Cruz (ID by UCPO) loading...

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department both recovered the human remains.

They were taken to the Union County Medical Examiner’s Office, where Ventura-Cruz’s manner of death was confirmed as homicide.

Arthur Kill (Google Maps, Canva) (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

No other details, including potential cause of death, were available to the public as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Ventura-Cruz or the case was urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-347-1935, or Elizabeth Police Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online.

Anonymous tips to Union County Crime Stoppers that result in an indictment and conviction might be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, police added.

