New Jerseyans weigh in: You’re not from NJ unless…
There are certain experiences you have to go through before you can really consider yourself a true New Jerseyan.
For instance, are you really an honest-to-goodness New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to pizza joint? Or bagel order?
Absolutely not.
With this in mind, we got to talking on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 about New Jersey “musts”: things you have to have done to earn your Jersey card. These are what people came up with.
You know you’re from New Jersey if…
You’ve had the pleasure of eating a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich
It could be on a bagel, an English muffin, it doesn’t matter. Just be sure you remember to add your “saltpepperketchup.”
You’ve been flipped off while driving
We’ve all been there… though it’s even more likely that you were the one to give someone the “Jersey salute” yourself.
You’ve had to politely tell someone from out of state that nobody actually says “New Joisey”
No one. And I mean, no one from New Jersey says “New Joisey.” Get outta my face with that.
You’ve gone on a late-night Wawa run
There’s nothing like an after-hours buffalo chicken hoagie from Wawa. The more toppings, the better. It’s a quintessential Garden State experience.
You’ve fought with a seagull
Thanks to the dopes who go on the beach and throw their French fries at seagulls, none of us are safe from their wrath.
It’s not a true day at the Jersey shore if you haven’t at least glared at a seagull as if to say, “Don’t mess with me.”
You’ve drunkenly had disco fries in a diner at 3 a.m.
Disco fries are great at any time of the day when you’re sitting in your favorite diner.
After a late night with your friends? That meal will make your week.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.