There are certain experiences you have to go through before you can really consider yourself a true New Jerseyan.

For instance, are you really an honest-to-goodness New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to pizza joint? Or bagel order?

Absolutely not.

Bagel, Pizza Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

With this in mind, we got to talking on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 about New Jersey “musts”: things you have to have done to earn your Jersey card. These are what people came up with.

New Jersey, Map Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

You know you’re from New Jersey if…

You’ve had the pleasure of eating a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich

It could be on a bagel, an English muffin, it doesn’t matter. Just be sure you remember to add your “saltpepperketchup.”

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

You’ve been flipped off while driving

We’ve all been there… though it’s even more likely that you were the one to give someone the “Jersey salute” yourself.

Flipping someone off Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

You’ve had to politely tell someone from out of state that nobody actually says “New Joisey”

No one. And I mean, no one from New Jersey says “New Joisey.” Get outta my face with that.

Annoyed Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

You’ve gone on a late-night Wawa run

There’s nothing like an after-hours buffalo chicken hoagie from Wawa. The more toppings, the better. It’s a quintessential Garden State experience.

Wawa Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images loading...

You’ve fought with a seagull

Thanks to the dopes who go on the beach and throw their French fries at seagulls, none of us are safe from their wrath.

It’s not a true day at the Jersey shore if you haven’t at least glared at a seagull as if to say, “Don’t mess with me.”

Seagull Photo by Phil Botha on Unsplash loading...

You’ve drunkenly had disco fries in a diner at 3 a.m.

Disco fries are great at any time of the day when you’re sitting in your favorite diner.

After a late night with your friends? That meal will make your week.

Disco Fries, Drunk Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

