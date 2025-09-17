New Jerseyans weigh in: You’re not from NJ unless…

Canva/ TSM Illustrations

There are certain experiences you have to go through before you can really consider yourself a true New Jerseyan.

For instance, are you really an honest-to-goodness New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to pizza joint? Or bagel order?

Absolutely not.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
With this in mind, we got to talking on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 about New Jersey “musts”: things you have to have done to earn your Jersey card. These are what people came up with.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
You know you’re from New Jersey if…

You’ve had the pleasure of eating a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich

It could be on a bagel, an English muffin, it doesn’t matter. Just be sure you remember to add your “saltpepperketchup.”

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
You’ve been flipped off while driving

We’ve all been there… though it’s even more likely that you were the one to give someone the “Jersey salute” yourself.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash
You’ve had to politely tell someone from out of state that nobody actually says “New Joisey”

No one. And I mean, no one from New Jersey says “New Joisey.” Get outta my face with that.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
You’ve gone on a late-night Wawa run

There’s nothing like an after-hours buffalo chicken hoagie from Wawa. The more toppings, the better. It’s a quintessential Garden State experience.

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
You’ve fought with a seagull

Thanks to the dopes who go on the beach and throw their French fries at seagulls, none of us are safe from their wrath.

It’s not a true day at the Jersey shore if you haven’t at least glared at a seagull as if to say, “Don’t mess with me.”

Photo by Phil Botha on Unsplash
You’ve drunkenly had disco fries in a diner at 3 a.m.

Disco fries are great at any time of the day when you’re sitting in your favorite diner.

After a late night with your friends? That meal will make your week.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

