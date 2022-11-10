Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death.

Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Responding to a call for a well-being check on Sept. 21, officers forced entry into a home on Park Avenue and located the body of a deceased individual in the basement. She was identified as Daniels the next day.

According to officials, Daniels and Eubanks lived together in the home as boyfriend and girlfriend. Eubanks placed Daniels's body in a black trash bag and moved her to the basement after her death, officials say.

An autopsy determined that Daniels's death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

Eubanks was arrested in New York on Oct. 12 and was charged with murder on Nov. 7. The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to keep him detained.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

