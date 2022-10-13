TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains.

Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels.

Performing a well-being check on Park Avenue on Sept. 21, officers located the victim's body in the basement. She and Eubanks lived at that residence as boyfriend and girlfriend, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, after Daniels's death, Eubanks placed her body in a trash bag and moved her to the basement where she was eventually located.

As of this writing, Eubanks has not been charged with Daniels's death. The cause and manner of her death are pending as the medical examiner's office awaits the results of additional testing, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain Eubanks pending trial. He has been charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

