Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend

Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend

Google Earth

TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains.

Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels.

Performing a well-being check on Park Avenue on Sept. 21, officers located the victim's body in the basement. She and Eubanks lived at that residence as boyfriend and girlfriend, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, after Daniels's death, Eubanks placed her body in a trash bag and moved her to the basement where she was eventually located.

As of this writing, Eubanks has not been charged with Daniels's death. The cause and manner of her death are pending as the medical examiner's office awaits the results of additional testing, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain Eubanks pending trial. He has been charged with purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 
Filed Under: Mercer County, Trenton
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM