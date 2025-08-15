Decomposed body found inside abandoned house in Trenton
🚨 A decomposed body was found by a construction crew
🚨 Officials said foul play is initially not suspected
TRENTON — The discovery of a decomposed body by a construction crew is under investigation by police.
Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio said the body of an adult female was found in the rear of an abandoned three-story multifamily house at 127 Spring Street in Trenton's Central West section.
There are no obvious signs of foul play, according to DiBlasio.
Peterson's Breaking News, which was first to report the discovery, reported the body was found by construction workers.
Abandoned homes in Trenton being used as shelters by homeless people is an ongoing problem with over 1,000 abandoned properties in the city, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. The city has created the New Beginnings Housing Program to redevelop the properties
