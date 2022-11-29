NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard.

According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list.

Christmas in Cape May (Photo Credit: Cape May) Christmas in Cape May (Photo Credit: Cape May) loading...

Cape May 🎄

Coming in at number 21 is Cape May. Thanks to its Victorian architecture, the Jersey Shore town looks like a page out of a Dickens novel.

“The walkable Washington Street Mall gets draped in greenery and festive lights. To sweeten the season, drop by the Original Fudge Kitchen, which also offers great fudge and saltwater taffy gift boxes,” the publication said.

Be sure to check into Congress Hall as Cape May’s Winter Wonderland returns for its 12th year. Enjoy the tree lighting, music, lots of shopping, train and carousel rides, breakfast with Santa, holiday dinners, and more.

Boardwalk Christmas Tree AP loading...

Atlantic City 🎄

Atlantic City just made Travel and Leisure’s cut, coming in as the 25th-best Christmas town in America. While you may not associate a noisy casino and boardwalk with Christmas cheer, the magazine said travelers appreciate the wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays.

Don’t miss the tree lighting and holiday musical light show at The Quarter at Tropicana and the Atlantic City Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage at Stockton University.

The best Christmas town in the U.S. is Aspen, Colorado, according to the publication.

While these New Jersey towns didn’t make Travel and Leisure’s list, places like Morristown, Asbury Park, and Smithville turn into magical, charming villages to visit during Christmas.

The Christmas Festival at Morristown Green has been a celebration for over 100 years. There’s holiday music, ice sculptures, Santa’s House, an oversized rocking horse, and more.

Atlantic City Bazaar (Photo Credit: Atlantic City Bazaar) loading...

Asbury Park Bazaar (Photo Credit: Asbury Park Bazaar)

Asbury Park is home to the Holiday Bazaar every year at Convention Hall. Need to shop? You’ll find unique holiday gifts, holiday music, and entertainment, plus kids’ activities, and more.

Historic Smithville is a quaint colonial village in Atlantic County busting at the seams with small shops. Enjoy the restaurants, paddle boats, a carousel, and a train, too, plus a cool light show on the lake.

Other New Jersey towns that transform into magical holiday attractions include Madison, Clinton, Medford, New Brunswick, Haddonfield, Red Bank, Summit, and Bordentown.

Looking for unique and fun-filled New Jersey Christmas festivals to attend this year?

Be sure to look here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.