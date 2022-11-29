‘Winter Wonderland’ returns to Cape May, NJ this holiday season

CAPE MAY — The 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in Cape May returns this year to Congress Hall filled with beloved favorites that will be sure to delight everyone of all ages and put people in the true holiday spirit.

From now until January 1, 2023, enjoy shopping, classic carousel rides, breakfast with Santa Claus and so much more.

The fun begins Friday, Dec. 2 with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy live music on the Congress Hall Lawn with the Don Evans Trio, the HoneyHawks, and the Cape May All-Start Jazz Quintet, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then at 7:30 p.m., enjoy a holiday sing-along with the Congress Hall Festival Choir. The tree lighting is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. There will be a count down together and throw the switch, illuminating this beautiful 30-foot Tannenbaum.

Other activities include:

The Congress Hall Express: Train rides are available through New Year’s Eve. The train rides around the grand hotel’s lawn and veranda.

Thursdays and Fridays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $5 per ride. Cape Resorts hotel guests will receive one ticket at check-in per child under 12 years old that can be used for the carousel or the train.

The Congress Hall Carousel: Carousel rides for Winter Wonderland return from now until Dec. 31.

Thursdays and Fridays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is $5 per ride.

Enchanted Vendor Village (Photo Credit: Cape Resorts website) Enchanted Vendor Village (Photo Credit: Cape Resorts website) loading...

Enchanted Vendor Village: Congress Hall’s iconic Vendor Village returns for the holiday shopping season, featuring seven specialty stores, each filled with Cape May gifts, and souvenirs for everyone on your list.

Thursdays through Sundays only.

Breakfast with Santa (Photo Credit: Cape Resorts website) Breakfast with Santa (Photo Credit: Cape Resorts website) loading...

Breakfast with Santa: A delight for kids and families every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Congress Hall Ballroom.

Dress up in your holiday best for photos with Saint Nick by the poinsettia tree.

$29.95 for adults

$19.95 for Children aged 12 and under

Children under 3 are complimentary

Enjoy a buffet filled with juices, assorted pastries, pancakes, waffles, a build-your-own yogurt parfait bar, and an oatmeal bar.

Congress Hall’s Christmas Cabaret: This delightful holiday spectacular is every Saturday night through Dec. 17. Wholesome high-energy sing-alongs with Darin MacDonald are for all ages.

Darin will get the crowd going with piano and sing-along favorites of all the Christmas classics. Set in the Congress Hall Ballroom, this exciting show features a delicious three-course dinner, cocktails, and desserts. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Beach Plum Holiday Dinners: Celebrate the holidays at Beach Plum Farm’s rustic, elegant hoop house. Farm-to-table holiday dinners begin with a hayride tour of the farm fields, followed by a candle-lit stroll through the Woodland Trail for cocktail hour.

Dinners are a celebration of the farm’s seasonal harvest featuring farm-raised meats, organic produce, and garden herbs. All dinners are BYOB. Reservations are required.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.