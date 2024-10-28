Newark teacher, standing outside school, killed by out-of-control car

✅ Elementary school Laura Cuevas was at Arts High School for a special program

NEWARK — An elementary school art teacher died Saturday night after she was pinned against the building earlier in the week.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said that East Ward Elementary School arts teacher Laura Cuevas , 66, was outside the Arts High School on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Newark Wednesday morning when two cars collided in front of the school. One of the drivers lost control and struck Cuevas.

Staff development program for teachers

Another teacher and the two drivers suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stephens.

Cuevas was an art teacher at the East Ward Elementary School. She was at Arts High School attending a staff development program and was walking back to her car at the time of the crash, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. It was a day off for students.

"It was with great sadness that Superintendent León announced to the district community on Saturday the passing of Laura Cuevas, art teacher at East Ward Elementary School," district spokesman Paul Brubaker said in a statement. "Since sustaining injuries from the tragic incident on Wednesday, she fought a hard fight. We ask that everyone who knew her keep her husband, sons, and family in your thoughts and prayers."

