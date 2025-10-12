Rain rain go away. Or, stay right here so we can play a board game. Or, a card game. Especially if the wind kicks up and the power goes out, there's nothing like going old-school.

Especially in todays digital world where we're always glued to our smart phones and tablets. Or for some, the laptop.

We talked about playing the old-school games during my Sunday morning show on Oct. 12 during a particularly nasty storm with strong wind gusts. Simply put, if the power goes out, what are the best old-school games to play?

For board games, there was a clear leader. And it was one with a strong Jersey tie.

Playing Chess / Strategy board game Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The top board game

According to you, there's no better board game to play than Monopoly. All based on the streets of Atlantic City, how could you not like that game? It's a classic.

Other suggestions that came in were chess, checkers, and even Ticket to Ride. That last one is interesting since it's a fairly modern game, having been released in 2004.

So that's the board game suggestions. What about cards? There are a lot of great choices there too to play during rainy and windy day. Here's what you said.

Monopoly Board Game Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The top card game

At the top of the list is the loner card game, solitaire. And who can blame us? That game can be played for hours and hours.

In second place was Uno, another really awesome card game to play. I still remember playing a round of Uno that lasted nearly two hours!

And poker made the list in third place. All great options to keep in mind for a rainy, windy day.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.