EDISON — Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was in New Jersey yesterday, not to perform a show, but to show his sincere gratitude to a group of people who helped save his life, and to inspire patients by sharing his own journey to recovery.

He visited Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison to present the annual Tracy Morgan Award for Rehabilitation Nursing Excellence to a nurse who is dedicated to helping patients with brain injuries.

This was the same facility where Morgan learned to talk and walk again. In June 2014, a devastating accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in which a Walmart truck crashed into his vehicle left the comedian in a coma and with a traumatic brain injury.

Tracy Morgan crash site (AP)

The truck driver had been awake for over 28 hours and was speeding. Morgan’s friend and fellow comedian, James McNair, was killed.

The long road back after the New Jersey Turnpike crash

After months of intensive rehab, Morgan learned to walk and talk again and eventually was able to return to his career producing, acting, and doing stand-up around the country. But the incident left a profound impact on him.

Since then, Morgan, known for his roles on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, continues to credit the amazing clinicians, nurses, and therapists at JFK Johnson with helping him return to his life.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan presented the annual Tracy Morgan Award for Rehabilitation Nursing Excellence at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison (Hackensack JFK Johnson)

Award honors extraordinary brain-injury nursing care in New Jersey

This year’s award was gifted to Gilbert Recto, an assistant nurse manager in the brain trauma unit.

“Gilbert, thank you for everything—for what you do, and what all of you do, every single day. You are angels. Only angels can do what you do. You put your own lives aside every day and help other people. I love you all for that,” Morgan told the nurses, therapists, and other health care professionals gathered at the event on Wednesday.

Morgan gave the award to Recto, who has been praised as a model for compassionate and skilled nursing and respected as a mentor and leader, according to the rehabilitation institute’s released statement.

Recto was truly honored to receive the recognition saying that he works hard so all his patients can have the kind of outcomes that Morgan has had—to recover, return to their lives, and do what they love again.

“I remember you all took care of me, and told me everything is going to be all right. I didn’t believe it at the time. But you all were there. Every day you put other people’s suffering ahead of your own,” and emotional Morgan said at the event.

Patients share emotional moments with the comedian

Afterwards, the comedian met with patients to offer some comfort, encouragement, and understanding.

One patient was Russell Steele, 27, from Browns Mills, who was severely injured in a car crash eight years ago. Steele, who is riddled with tremors from his brain injury, managed to stand up from his wheelchair to hug Morgan. He also praised Steele’s mother for her strength, urging her to never give up.

Another resident Morgan hugged was Malachi Gaddy, 23, from Plainfield, who sustained a brain injury and amputation after he was struck by a car while changing a tire on the side of the road.

“We are grateful to Tracy for the inspiration he continues to provide to our patients and for the light he shines on the compassion and specialized skill of our rehabilitation nurses,” said Sara Cuccurullo, M.D., Chair, Vice President, and Medical Director of JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.

