If you’re a fan of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” then you’re all too familiar with Whoville, the festive, light-filled fictional town where holiday spirits run high, and its inhabitants, the Whos, are bursting with Christmas cheer.

So much so that in the Dr. Seuss animated movie, the Whos sing “Trim Up the Tree” as they decorate the town with fantastical items like bingle balls, Whofoo fluff, fuzzle fuzz, goowho gums, and tons of lights.

How much would it cost to decorate Whoville in real life?

But did you ever stop to think how much it costs to decorate Whoville?

Using real U.S. energy data, Compare the Market estimated how much it would cost to run Whoville’s electrifying celebrations if the town were located in a real U.S. state.

Factoring in the energy used to light up the town’s homes, heat those festive feasts, and run the iconic Whoville parade of lights, the findings reveal some shocking numbers about the energy costs of holiday decorations and heating during the busiest time of year.

New Jersey’s Whoville energy bill hits nearly $170 a day

If Whoville were located in New Jersey, powering those holiday lights would cost the small town nearly $170 a day, assuming that all lights run continuously throughout the holiday season, making it the 9th most expensive state in the nation.

Here are the key details:

New Jersey Residential Electricity Cost: $0.2496 USD per kWh

Number of LED Lights in Whoville: 2,250 to 3,375 sets (based on 900 NJ residents and roughly 225 households)

Daily Running Costs in New Jersey: $168.45

Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (via Youtube/Jaunstin Darby) Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (via Youtube/Jaunstin Darby) loading...

Most expensive states to power Whoville

Hawaii, California, and Massachusetts top the list as the states with the most expensive estimated energy costs for running Whoville’s festive decorations. These states experience high electricity rates, especially during the holiday season when residents add lights and decorations to their homes.

If Whoville were in Hawaii, the average daily energy cost would be $262.57. It would be almost $50 less if the fictional Christmas town were in California, at $213.17 daily. In Massachusetts, the energy cost to power up those decorations would be $206.28 a day.

Where Whoville would save the most

At the other end of the spectrum, Whoville would be best suited in a state like Idaho, where the average daily energy cost to decorate would be $81.11. Louisiana and Nevada also have lower energy costs.

So, there you have it. Time to send Cindy Lou Who back to bed with a glass of water, and dream about that Roast Beast.

