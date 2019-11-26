Toys R Us opens comeback store in NJ, in time for 2019 holidays

PARAMUS — As first unveiled over the summer, Toys R Us is opening its first new U.S. store since the iconic retailer shut down its American operations last year.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and "soft launch" is set for Wednesday morning at the Toys R Us at Westfield Garden State Plaza with mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe in attendance, according to a spokesperson for Toys R Us parent company, Tru Kids.

A grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. with character appearances and giveaways, the spokesperson confirmed.

The toy retailer also is launching a second U.S. store in a mall in Houston, as billed in a July news release under a new partnership by Tru Kids and B8ta, a software-powered experiential retailer.

Customers previously were told to expect a "playful in-store experience" that will deliver the hottest toy products and brands, "showcased in highly immersive smaller-format spaces."

The website ToysRUs.com was re-launched in October ahead of the holiday season, offering videos and articles on toy trends and lists and product reviews all "powered by" Target.com. After viewing content, potential online shoppers are taken via link to Target's own website.

After more than 70 years in business, Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September 2017 and then liquidated its U.S. stores last year.

Tru Kids is based in Parsippany-Troy Hills and also has offices in Hong Kong and China.

