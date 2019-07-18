Toys R Us launches comeback, opening a store in NJ

After teasing a comeback for months, Toys R Us today announced a new store will open in New Jersey at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. The brand also will launch a second store in a mall in Houston, both in time for the holiday season.

The return of the toy retailer was billed in a news release as a new partnership by parent company Tru Kids and b8ta, a software-powered experiential retailer.

After more than 70 years in business, Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September 2017 and then liquidated its U.S. stores last year.

The companies said they plan to open other stores across the country next year, in "prime, high-traffic retail markets."

Customers were told to expect a "playful in-store experience" that will deliver the hottest toy products and brands, "showcased in highly immersive smaller-format spaces."

Tru Kids is based in Parsippany and also has offices in Hong Kong and China.

