EAST BRUNSWICK — Just in time for the holidays, a new toy store is up and running in the Garden State.

Toy Republic is adding to its roster of locations with a new spot at Brunswick Square Mall.

Toy Republic already has a few stores in Paramus, and one in New York.

Local officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Oct. 28 at the mall, located along Route 18.

SEE ALSO: NJ mall opens Santa photo op for 2024

Social media videos show a wide array of toy options for kids and tweens, including collectibles such as Squishmallows.

The family-owned business is open most days of the week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

