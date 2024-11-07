Santa is here already: NJ mall opens photo op

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Santa Claus has come to town.

The man in red is setting up shop at Freehold Raceway Mall, and he'll be there for photo ops through Christmas Eve.

Santa and his elves made their grand entrance at the mall on Thursday.

Festive photos are available every day, except on Thanksgiving.

Santa is located on the mall's lower level, in the Zara Court.

Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall loading...

Families are welcome to just jump in line — a visit with Santa is free — but an online reservation is recommended for photos. If you pre-book, you get a complimentary digital message from Santa himself.

Santa hours at Freehold Raceway Mall

Nov. 7 through Nov. 11

Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 through Nov. 27

Monday through Friday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 29 through Dec. 22

Sunday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 23

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 24

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

