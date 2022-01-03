NORTH BRUNSWICK — A tow truck driver was killed on Route 1 early Monday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer.

Edward Smith Jr., 41, of North Brunswick, was making a left turn onto Route 1 north from Adams Lane about 12:20 a.m. when he was hit by the tractor-trailer traveling the opposite way on Adams, according to North Brunswick police spokesman Brian Hoiberg.

Smith was thrown from the wreck. He later was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck also hit a vehicle parked at a car dealership at the intersection.

Hoiberg did not disclose the identity of the trucker. Based on the preliminary investigation, Hoiberg said charges were unlikely

The road was closed for several hours for clean up of a large debris field, a fuel spill and the replacement of a utility pole. The right lane was still closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Hoiberg asked anyone with information about the crash to call the department at 732-247-0922 x320.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

Omicron impact on COVID cases in NJ As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third calendar year in New Jersey, some things have stayed true (hand-washing, advice to vaccinate) while others have evolved along with the latest variant (less monoclonal antibody treatments, new at-home anti-viral pills).